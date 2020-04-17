With 361 cases, Madhya Pradesh sets single-day record; Indore reports 245 alone

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh recorded a huge surge in coronavirus COVID-19 infections with at least 361 cases reported on Thursday (April 16), the highest single-day figure for any state so far. Indore has reported the highest 842 positive cases in the state with at least 245 new cases registered on Thursday.

The total number of deaths due to the infection reached 47 in Indore on Thursday whereas five persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

In Bhopal, 29 more cases were reported, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 196. The number of cases in Khandwa reached 33 with 17 more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Morena district has recorded 14 positive cases, Jabalpur 13, Ujjain 30, Hoshangabad 16, Khargone 39, Barwani 22, Raisen 8, Gwalior 6, Khandwa 33, Dewas 17, Sheopur 3, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Satna two, Dhar 6, Shivpuri two, Ratlam 12, Shajapur 5, Mandsaur 07, Agar Malwa 4 and Betul, Tikamgarh, Alirajpur and Sagar one each, health officials said.

So far 65 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

The health officials also said that 405 containment areas have been declared across the affected cities in the state.

As per the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh had 1,120 cases of the infection, with 53 deaths being reported due to it.