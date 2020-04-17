हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

With 361 cases, Madhya Pradesh sets single-day record; Indore reports 245 alone

Madhya Pradesh recorded a huge surge in coronavirus COVID-19 infections with at least 361 cases reported on Thursday (April 16), the highest single-day figure for any state so far. Indore has reported the highest 842 positive cases in the state with at least 245 new cases registered on Thursday.  

With 361 cases, Madhya Pradesh sets single-day record; Indore reports 245 alone
ANI photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh recorded a huge surge in coronavirus COVID-19 infections with at least 361 cases reported on Thursday (April 16), the highest single-day figure for any state so far. Indore has reported the highest 842 positive cases in the state with at least 245 new cases registered on Thursday.  

The total number of deaths due to the infection reached 47 in Indore on Thursday whereas five persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

In Bhopal, 29 more cases were reported, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 196. The number of cases in Khandwa reached 33 with 17 more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Morena district has recorded 14 positive cases, Jabalpur 13, Ujjain 30, Hoshangabad 16, Khargone 39, Barwani 22, Raisen 8, Gwalior 6, Khandwa 33, Dewas 17, Sheopur 3, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Satna two, Dhar 6, Shivpuri two, Ratlam 12, Shajapur 5, Mandsaur 07, Agar Malwa 4 and Betul, Tikamgarh, Alirajpur and Sagar one each, health officials said.

So far 65 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

The health officials also said that 405 containment areas have been declared across the affected cities in the state.

As per the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh had 1,120 cases of the infection, with 53 deaths being reported due to it.

Tags:
Madhya PradeshCoronavirusCOVID-19lockdownBhopalIndoreMorenaJabalpur
Next
Story

Liquidity boost may have costly side effects: Nirmala Sitharaman at IMF meet on coronavirus COVID-19 crisis
Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M55S

DNA analysis of surge in coronavirus cases in India and worldwide