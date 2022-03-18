With colours, flowers and prayers; India rings in Holi - WATCH

New Delhi: Holi festivities began on Thursday with Holika Dahan and now the country will celebrate Dhulendi by exchanging coloured greetings, sweets and other cultural ways to mark the festival of joy.

As Holi celebrations are already in the full swing and Indians across the states celebrate in a different way, here's a glimpse of the Holi festivities across India:

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: #Holi celebrations underway at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district. pic.twitter.com/DxFOZncA9F — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2022

Mathura and Vrindavan's Holi celebration is popular in the world and thus, people across the world reach Vrindavan to witness the festival of colours. Here Holi is played in various ways like colours, gobar, lath and flowers.

West Bengal

West Bengal | Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organization of sex workers celebrated #Holi in the red-light area in Sonagachi, Kolkata. (17.03) pic.twitter.com/BZgiyh71KH — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

West Bengal, where Holi is called Dol Jatar, rang in the festivals with beautiful visuals of Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organization of sex workers playing with colours of Holi in the red-light area in Sonagachi, Kolkata.

#WATCH West Bengal | People along with young children celebrate the festival of 'Dol Utsav' by singing & dancing to the rhythm of traditional songs in a cultural programme in Kolkata#Holi pic.twitter.com/QxnLfQiCdV — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

People were also seen celebrating the festival of 'Dol Utsav' by singing and dancing to the rhythm of traditional songs in a cultural programme in Kolkata.

Ujjain

Holi celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain began with an arti at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple.

Gujarat

#WATCH | Children splashed flowers, hopped and danced as part of #Holi celebrations at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School in Vadodara, Gujarat (17.03) pic.twitter.com/6VGWzig1JI — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Children splashed flowers, hopped and danced as part of Holi celebrations at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School in Vadodara, Gujarat

