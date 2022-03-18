हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
With colours, flowers and prayers; India rings in Holi - WATCH

Holi festivities began on Thursday with Holika Dahan and now the country will celebrate Dhulendi by exchanging coloured greetings.

With colours, flowers and prayers; India rings in Holi - WATCH

New Delhi: Holi festivities began on Thursday with Holika Dahan and now the country will celebrate Dhulendi by exchanging coloured greetings, sweets and other cultural ways to mark the festival of joy.

As Holi celebrations are already in the full swing and Indians across the states celebrate in a different way, here's a glimpse of the Holi festivities across India:

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura and Vrindavan's Holi celebration is popular in the world and thus, people across the world reach Vrindavan to witness the festival of colours. Here Holi is played in various ways like colours, gobar, lath and flowers.

West Bengal

West Bengal, where Holi is called Dol Jatar, rang in the festivals with beautiful visuals of Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organization of sex workers playing with colours of Holi in the red-light area in Sonagachi, Kolkata.

People were also seen celebrating the festival of 'Dol Utsav' by singing and dancing to the rhythm of traditional songs in a cultural programme in Kolkata.

Ujjain

Holi celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain began with an arti at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple.

Gujarat

Children splashed flowers, hopped and danced as part of Holi celebrations at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School in Vadodara, Gujarat

