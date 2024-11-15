Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820810https://zeenews.india.com/india/with-delhi-polls-in-sight-bjp-names-23-member-committee-to-plan-strategy-against-aap-2820810.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ELECTION 2025

With Delhi Polls In Sight, BJP Names 23-Member Committee To Plan Strategy Against AAP

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Abhay Verma and former mayor Jai Prakash are also part of the panel.

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 10:50 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

With Delhi Polls In Sight, BJP Names 23-Member Committee To Plan Strategy Against AAP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday named its 23-member state election coordination committee for the Assembly polls due in February next year. The panel, headed by state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, will have Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra as its convener, the party said.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely will be co-conveners of the committee, it added. Other members of the committee include former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and party MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Praveen Khandelwal.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Abhay Verma and former mayor Jai Prakash are also part of the panel. The BJP is gearing up to upstage the ruling AAP in the polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. It last won the Assembly polls in Delhi in 1993.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) routed the BJP in the polls in 2015 and 2020, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, back to back.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK