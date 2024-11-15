With Delhi Polls In Sight, BJP Names 23-Member Committee To Plan Strategy Against AAP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday named its 23-member state election coordination committee for the Assembly polls due in February next year. The panel, headed by state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, will have Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra as its convener, the party said.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely will be co-conveners of the committee, it added. Other members of the committee include former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and party MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Praveen Khandelwal.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Abhay Verma and former mayor Jai Prakash are also part of the panel. The BJP is gearing up to upstage the ruling AAP in the polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. It last won the Assembly polls in Delhi in 1993.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) routed the BJP in the polls in 2015 and 2020, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, back to back.