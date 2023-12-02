With Exit Polls Predicting Close Contest In Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, Ashok Gehlot Rush To Woo Independents

With exit polls predicting a close contest between Congress and BJP, senior leaders of both parties are reaching out to independent candidates and rebel leaders who are contesting as independents. The results of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections will be announced tomorrow and there is impatience throughout the state about who will finally rule the state for the next five years. According to exit poll results, there's a possibility of a BJP government being formed, but the Congress is not far behind. Some exit polls have also shown Congress ahead in the race. There's a likelihood of tough competition between both parties. However, amidst this, leaders have started reaching out to rebels.

It's known among leaders that if there's a close contest and the situation becomes precarious for a hung Assembly, rebels and independents will play a crucial role. Thus, Vasundhara Raje has taken charge to bring them into the BJP's fold. As per reports, Vasundhara Raje called Jeevaram Chaudhary, an independent contestant from Sanchore, to wish him on his birthday. Chaudhary informed Raje over the phone that he would come to Jaipur with the certificate of victory. It's also reported that Ashok Gehlot had called him two days ago. However, Jeevaram Chaudhary stated that he would reveal his cards on December 3.

The position of Jeevaram Chaudhary, contesting independently from Sanchore, seems strong. Additionally, in Barmer, there are BJP rebels Ravindra Singh Bhati and Priyanka Chaudhary. Their position is also robust. There are several constituencies where rebels and independents hold significant sway. As per information, big leaders from both BJP and Congress are reaching out to them.

The PollStrat exit poll gave an edge to the BJP giving the saffron party 100-110 seats, Congress 90-100 seats and others 5-15 seats. On the other hand, the CNX exit poll gave 94-104 seats to the Congress, 80-90 seats to the BJP and 14-18 seats to others. According to Axis MyIndia, BJP may get 80-100 seats, Congress 86-106 seats while others may get 9-18 seats. The majority mark in the 200-member assembly is 101. However, voting was not held for one seat due to the demise of a candidate. Thus, the result will be declared for only 199 seats.