With eye on 2022 UP Assembly polls, JP Nadda to chair UP BJP Working Committee meeting today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will convene a meeting with Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in New Delhi on Friday (July 16). The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year, wherein Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is looking to secure a second consecutive term.

The virtual meeting will begin at 11 am and will mark the presence of BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Moreover, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, General Secretary Sunil Bansal, state Vice-President AK Sharma, former BJP presidents for UP unit Vinay Katiyar, Dr Laxmikant Bajpai, and Ramakant Tripathi will also attend the virtual meeting.

The agenda of the meeting will include reviewing organisational works and set up a road map for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, ANI reported.

Quoting spokesperson of the BJP UP unit Rakesh Tripathi, the news agency reported that there will be four sessions of the meetings. The first session will include inauguration by Nadda. In the second session, the political situation of poll-bound UP will be discussed while the party will deliberate on upcoming programmes in the organisation in the third session.

“In the meeting, there will be a discussion about the strategies for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in which the government`s programmes, achievements of the government, and measures for better performance will be discussed," Tripathi told ANI.

Further, Tripathi said that the president of the district unit of the party will be giving their suggestions regarding the programmes at the party. "The meeting of the working committee is held every six months, in which the programmes of the organisation will be reviewed. We will plan the upcoming party programmes. It is our routine practice," he added.

Apart from over 600 members of state BJP, 100 members of the working committee, including the president of Mahila Morcha Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha and district presidents will also be present during the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

