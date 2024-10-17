With NDA Chief Ministers Conclave In Haryana, BJP Sets Ball Rolling For Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls

Today, the BJP formed the government in Haryana for the third time. Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Along with CM Nayab Saini, 13 MLAs also took the oath as ministers.

However, today's swearing-in ceremony was special for many reasons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with several NDA leaders, were present at the ceremony. Through this event, the BJP aimed to showcase the strength and unity of the NDA.

Around 20 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from various states also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Almost all the NDA Chief Ministers and their deputies participated in a half-day conclave held in Chandigarh. This was the first event of its kind in several years. Additionally, ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, it served as a show of strength for the BJP. The victory in the Haryana elections, coming after the Lok Sabha elections, is considered a major booster for the BJP.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

The significance of this win for the BJP can be gauged by the fact that Union Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were appointed as observers for the Haryana elections. During today’s ceremony, BJP not only displayed its strength but also attempted to balance the caste dynamics. Interestingly, on the same day that the BJP formed the government in Haryana, the state also celebrated Valmiki Jayanti.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the past 10 years, and despite that, this time the party achieved its best-ever performance, winning 48 out of 90 seats. The Dalit community contributed significantly to this victory. In Haryana, the Dalit community makes up about 20% of the population. In this election, the BJP won 8 out of the 17 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Next month, elections are scheduled in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In the Maharashtra Assembly, 33 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, while in Jharkhand, 37 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Of these, 28 seats are tribal-majority constituencies, and 9 are reserved for SCs. Therefore, the Dalit vote is crucial not only in Haryana but also in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.