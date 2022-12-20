topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHAGWANT MANN

'Within 9 months the image changed': Bhagwant Mann describes the condition of government schools in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann shared some pictures of Patiala school and wrote, "See the previous and present pictures of the school in Patiala. During the elections, Arvind Kejriwal ji and I promised that every child of Punjab would get an excellent education. I am happy that in just nine months of our government, the image of government schools has started to change."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhagwant Mann presented the condition of government schools in Punjab on social media today.
  • By sharing some pictures, he claimed that there is so much difference between the previous and present schools.
  • Mann also shared pictures of Patiala school.

Trending Photos

'Within 9 months the image changed': Bhagwant Mann describes the condition of government schools in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented the condition of government schools in Punjab on social media today. By sharing some pictures, he claimed that there is so much difference between the previous and present schools. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted the pictures and said, "After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the pictures changed in Amritsar. Within nine months of the formation of the government, many government schools, which were broken down, have now started to flourish like this. It is not just a school, it is the foundation of the dream of making a prosperous Punjab."

Mann also shared pictures of Patiala school. He wrote in the same way, "See the previous and present pictures of the school in Patiala. During the elections, Arvind Kejriwal ji and I promised that every child of Punjab would get an excellent education. I am happy that in just nine months of our government, the image of government schools has started to change."

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted, "The beginning of change in the government schools of Punjab. The beautiful then and now pictures speak for themselves about the transformation that is coming in the field of education. This is just the beginning of the education revolution."

Live Tv

Bhagwant MannPunjab CMAAPPunjab Government School

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war