'Within 9 months the image changed': Bhagwant Mann describes the condition of government schools in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented the condition of government schools in Punjab on social media today. By sharing some pictures, he claimed that there is so much difference between the previous and present schools. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted the pictures and said, "After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the pictures changed in Amritsar. Within nine months of the formation of the government, many government schools, which were broken down, have now started to flourish like this. It is not just a school, it is the foundation of the dream of making a prosperous Punjab."

ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਦਲੀਆਂ ਤਸਵੀਰਾਂ



ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਨ ਦੇ ਨੌਂ ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਟੁੱਟੇ-ਫੁੱਟੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਹੁਣ ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਗੁਲਜ਼ਾਰ ਹੋਣ ਲੱਗ ਪਏ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਸਕੂਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਸਗੋਂ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਨੇ ਦੀ ਨੀਂਹ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/fmdHpueyPW — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022

Mann also shared pictures of Patiala school. He wrote in the same way, "See the previous and present pictures of the school in Patiala. During the elections, Arvind Kejriwal ji and I promised that every child of Punjab would get an excellent education. I am happy that in just nine months of our government, the image of government schools has started to change."

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted, "The beginning of change in the government schools of Punjab. The beautiful then and now pictures speak for themselves about the transformation that is coming in the field of education. This is just the beginning of the education revolution."