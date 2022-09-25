Woman alleges bouncers assaulted her, tore her clothes at south Delhi club; probe underway

New Delhi: A woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was misbehaved by the bouncers of a club in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on September 18 at around 2:14 AM, when they got a call from the victim woman.

Police reached the spot and found that the woman's clothes were messed up and disordered, and on enquiry, she alleged that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the manager of the club, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She further alleged that she was misbehaved and hit by them, and they had also touched her inappropriately. The accused persons' identities were established and the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for the treatment, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the complaint and further investigation was conducted, they said.

The complainant said that she had come to the club along with her friends for a party, where they had arguments over entry and the bouncers became aggressive and had beaten her and her friends, the DCP said.

During investigation, the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms were being analysed. Apart from that, the details of the bouncers had also taken from the club and efforts are being made to arrest the real culprits, police said.

The woman's statement was recorded before the magistrate at Saket court, police said.