NewsIndia
DELHI CRIME

Woman alleges bouncers assaulted her, tore her clothes at south Delhi club; probe underway

According to police, the incident happened on September 18 at around 2:14 AM, when they got a call from the victim woman.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:55 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Woman alleges bouncers assaulted her, tore her clothes at south Delhi club; probe underway

New Delhi: A woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was misbehaved by the bouncers of a club in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on September 18 at around 2:14 AM, when they got a call from the victim woman.

Police reached the spot and found that the woman's clothes were messed up and disordered, and on enquiry, she alleged that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the manager of the club, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She further alleged that she was misbehaved and hit by them, and they had also touched her inappropriately. The accused persons' identities were established and the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for the treatment, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the complaint and further investigation was conducted, they said.

The complainant said that she had come to the club along with her friends for a party, where they had arguments over entry and the bouncers became aggressive and had beaten her and her friends, the DCP said.

During investigation, the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms were being analysed. Apart from that, the details of the bouncers had also taken from the club and efforts are being made to arrest the real culprits, police said.

The woman's statement was recorded before the magistrate at Saket court, police said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral