close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

Woman artist describes being assaulted on Goa road in viral video

In the clip which is accompanied by a message, the woman, who was on a visit to the tourist state, expressed unhappiness over her attacker being granted bail within four days of his arrest. The police confirmed the incident and said the accused, Brian Franco, was arrested after she filed a complaint.

Woman artist describes being assaulted on Goa road in viral video

Panaji: A Mumbai-based woman artist has posted a video on social media purportedly showing being attacked by a man on a busy road in Goa last week.

In the clip which is accompanied by a message, the woman, who was on a visit to the tourist state, expressed unhappiness over her attacker being granted bail within four days of his arrest. The police confirmed the incident and said the accused, Brian Franco, was arrested after she filed a complaint.

The woman, a sculptor based in Mumbai, said the incident took place on May 31 in Saligao village, 10km from here in North Goa.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman getting into a verbal altercation with the man, who later beats her up on the busy street with several passers-by standing as mute spectators.

Live TV

The artist, in her message, has narrated the incident and expressed outrage over the assault.

"He stalked me, cornered my bike and stopped his bike in front of mine such that I had to stop. He proceeded to remove my bike keys and threw them away and then started to hit my bike and intimidate me.

"I was not scared. I looked straight into his eyes without fear," the woman has said in her post on social media.

Confirming the incident, Saligao Police Inspector Santosh Desai said the accused was arrested based on the complaint filed against him.

He was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty) and 354 d (stalking), 323 (causing hurt voluntarily) and 504 (breach of peace), Desai said.

Franco was produced before a local court which released him on bail, the inspector added.

Tags:
GoaViral videoMumbai artistAssault
Next
Story

Search operation for missing AN-32 resumes, aircraft P8I equipped with sensors, radars joins in

Must Watch

PT9M5S

Aligarh Toddler’s Murder: Police to probe case under National Security Act