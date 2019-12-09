हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Woman attempts suicide at Delhi's Rohini West metro station

Following that attempt, the 26-year-old was saved and admitted to the BR Ambedkar Hospital by the Station Controller. 

Woman attempts suicide at Delhi&#039;s Rohini West metro station
File Image

New Delhi: A woman attempted suicide on Monday morning here at the Rohini West metro station by jumping in front of a train.

"Today around 8.30 am one lady, later identified as a school teacher from Rohini tried to commit suicide at Rohini West metro station by jumping in front of a train coming from Rithala towards Kashmiri gate," Delhi police stated.

Following that attempt, the 26-year-old was saved and admitted to the BR Ambedkar Hospital by the Station Controller. She received injuries on her forehead. She is out of danger as of now. 

Tags:
Delhi MetroRohini West metro stationSuicideDMRCBR Ambedkar Hospital
Next
Story

UP government extends Municipal limit of Ayodhya, includes 41 villages

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Protest at Parliament and Jantar Mantar against Citizenship Amendment Bill