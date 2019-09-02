close

Delhi Metro

Woman found dead on Delhi Metro track; Blue Line services disrupted

 When the police personnel reached the spot, they found a 40-year-old woman dead on the track.

Representational Image

The services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were disrupted on Monday morning when a woman was found dead on the track near Jhandewalan metro station. It was initially reported that the woman had jumped on to the track, but it was later confirmed that she had died at the spot.

The police received a call at around 8.50 am, following which cops rushed to the spot. When the police personnel reached the spot, they found a 40-year-old woman dead on the track.

As per the initial probe, the woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of running metro train.

While efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the body has been sent to the Lady Harding Medical College for preservation.

The delay in metro train service was reported between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar stations.

Services on other lines of Delhi Metro were reported to be functioning normally. The services on the Blue Line were restored after brief delay.

