Covid-19 vaccination

Woman in Sardhana CHC gets vaccinated for COVID-19 after four months of her death

CHC in the Sardhana area of Meerut district vaccinated a woman named Farah who died four months ago in the same health centre. 

Image credit:PTI (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a woman who has been dead for nearly four months was vaccinated against COVID-19 on September 8. This miracle happened in the Sardhana area of Meerut district where the CHC vaccinated a woman named Farah who died four months ago in the same health centre. 

The incident came into light when Wasim, the brother of the deceased received the message of ‘successful vaccination’ of her late sister after four months of her death.

Although the municipality has issued Farah’s death certificate the CHC vaccinated her on September 8, 2021, with a registration slip with her Aadhaar card number on it. The certificate of her successful vaccination was also generated immediately.

When the brother of the deceased received the message of ‘successful vaccination’ of her late sister, he confronted the CHC officials where he was informed that his sister has been vaccinated. 

When he tried to question the health officials, they dismissed him citing the workload and unavailability of time.

The incident has created a buzz in the health department and no official statement has been given by the department regarding the vaccination blunder yet.

