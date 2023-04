WOMAN LEADERS FORUM & ICONS OF ASIA Powered by Global Empire Events, 1st April 2023 India

Global Empire Events hosted Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director, Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.

The Delegation & Speakers for the conference included eminent personalities from the field of Entrepreneurship & Education. Speaker sessions were given by-

-Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India.

-Dr. Deepak Singh, Cultural Ambassador to Seychelles.

- Shree maan Prashant Mukund Das, Spiritual Guide & Speaker.

-Dr. Manoj Gorkela (BSLS, LLB, LLD (Hon.), Dy. Advocate General for State of Uttarakhand at Supreme Court of India, Special Counsel, Govt. of MP.

The Delegates who were facilitated for “Woman Leaders Forum” & “ICONS OF ASIA” 2023 include –

Ms. Prerna Tripathi

Ms. Shruti Swaroop

Ms.Samarjeet Randhawa

Ms. Arpita Joshi

Ms. Pushhpa Maiwar

Ms. Anupama Vaidya

Dr. Kusum Gaur

Ms. Lajitha Thampi

Ms. Loveneet Kaur

Ms. Kirandeep Dham

Ms. Richa Shukla

Ms. Aditi Gupta

Aspen Montessori House

Dr. Ravneet Kaur

Ms. Meeta Desai

Ms. Vidya Mathews

Ms. Vandana Sardana

Trishas Creations

Mrs. Meenu Gupta

Ms. Upma

Ms. Arundhati Nagendran

Chef Sunaina Nanda

Ms. Shikha Joshi

Ms. Aghila K s

Seclyfe International Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Kavita Bhawnani

Ms. Sumita Sinha

Ms. Lalita Jaymon

Medicure Lifesciences India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Parveen Rao

Virtuoso Staffing Solution Pvt.Ltd

Mr. Somesh Tiwari

Dr. Snehalata Girish Borkar

Dr. Vijay Hiraman Kokane

Mr. Aditya Raju

Lokopali Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

New Life Foundation - Manipur

Dr. Dhanasekar B

Ms. Asiya Bhat

Mr. Gaurav Singh

Ms. Prachi Jain

Ms. Yogita Harne

Ms. P.C. Selva Rani

Dr. Chhaya Pathak

Ms. Malini Ganesh

Ms. Sadhana Dharmaraj

Ms. Manisha Angre

Ms. Shriya Khandwe

Ms. Manju Jalota

Dr. Vishu V

Ms. Nazia Choudhury

Ms. Rupa Chowdhury

Ms. Kirtti Grover

Ms. Sheenu Kathuria

Ms. Ashween Arora

Ms. Pratibha Paul

Ms. Nidhi Wasade

Ms. Rashmi Singh

Dr. Doa Naqvi

Ms. Priyanka Kathait

Dr. Ganugula Mohana Sheela

Ms. Arpita Nalinkumar Shah

Ms. Shubhangi Jha

Ms. Usha Bhatt

Ms. Manvee Durga Bhavani

Ms. Amor Calayan

Mr. Sagar Datta

National Marketing Projects Inc.

Ms. Manisha Vikas Hivare

Thakur Agro Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. B. S. Rai

SQ Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Ravi Grover

Duveo Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Aroma Store

Mr. Sparsh Bagga

Mr. Piyush Kumar Soni

Mr. Trilok Chand Gupta

Ms. Priya Mukherjee

Ms. Pooja Singh

Ms. Ratna Prabha

Ms. Vinita Pramod Devkar

Ms. Saroj Soni

Ms. Aishwarya Yadav

Ms. Shipra Singh

Ms. Sanjhna Nayarr

Ms. Namrata Modi

Ms. Priyanka Rahul Shinde

Ms. Sunita Narula

Dr. Neetu Vyas

Ms. Rubina Daniel

Ms. Rucchii Kanwar

Ms. Aman Sharma

Ms. Jyoti Kundu

Ms. Anjali Sharma

Ms. Paramita Rout Yadav

Ms. Jothi Chetty

Ms. Sheetal Shukla

Ms. Khushboo Bindra

Ms. Punarnava

Ms. Kiran Swami

Ms. Swati Naidu

Ms. Gurbinder Kaur

Ms. Veenita Soharu

Restrosol Hospitality & Friends Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Niraj Gadge

Mr. Prakhar Pranjwal

Swiss Chemi Pvt. Ltd.

CA Ramesh Nagar

ABart

The Visual Eyes Productions

Ms. Akanksha Maurya

Dr. Seema Bhayana

Ms. Prinita Gautam

Dr. Asha Bhatia

Ms. Swati Kapur

Ms. K.Lalmalsawmi

Ms. Manjeet Madra

Prof. Jyoti Rana

Dr. Surabhi Yadav

Ms. Shweta Kulkarni

Ms. Sridevi Ratheesh

Ms. Yukti Arya

Growup Technologies

Mrs. Pooja

Ms. Shivani Tripathi Bharti

Ms. Ankita Singh

Mrs. Lakshmi Krishnan

Ms. Navjyot Kaur

Dr. Harpreet Kaur

Ms. Reena Saxena

Ms. Manali Sanghvi

Sri. Ranga Tanjore Art Gallery

Ms. Rashmi Bhargava

Ms. Supreet Kaur

Ms. Gazala Nadim Fakih

Ms. Richa Goyal

Ms. Madhu Randhawa

Dr. Sreshthita Chanda

Dr. Nimmi Rastogi

Dr. Dixita Vaghela

Ms. Susmita Mascharak

Ms. Bindu Kaul

Ms. Chanchala Dayakar

Ms. Chitra

Dr. Pooja Kesarwani

Ms. Priya Kapur

Ms. Pooja Bajaj

Ms. Chaitali Maher Doshi

Ms. Sujata Kulkarni

Mrs. Sheetall Taragii

Dr. Suman Dahiya

Ms. Lekhya R

Prof. Dr. Latha Krishnadas

Ms. Neha Sahoo

Ms. Priyanka Bhatia

Ms. Kiran Tandon

Ms. Johnsy

Ms. Ankita Jakhmola

Ms. Kaiser Jamil

Ms. Kanwal Jeet Kaur

Ms. Roslyn Khongsai

Ms. Aparna Prashar

Ms. Manisha Khadge

Ms.Balivada Sujatha

Ms. Jyotshana Upadhyay

St. Theresa School, Mahadevapura,Bangalore,karnataka

Ms. Yoshita Dalal

Ms. Shubhangi Rawat

Ms. Rathi Shrinivasan

Ms. Koheli Puri

Ms. Nidhi Tara

Dr. Divyavaradhi Varadarajan

Mrs. R Bindu

Dr. Meenu

Ms. Rachana Kodesia

Dr. Sushama Vijayan

Ms. Kritika Dixit

Ms. Shaswati Phukan

Dr. Subhash Rani

Skybird Aviation

Ms. Takio Yakam Chera

Ms.Suchitra Sudhir

Ms.Meera Babu

Ms. Yasmin Habib

Dr. Pradeepa Kannan

Ms. Kamna Gandhi

Ms. Muskan Singh

Ms. Seema Rani Naik

Ms. Aditi Srivastava

Ms. Aishwarya Jaiswal

Ms. Kaniika Singal

Mrs.Ruchi Aggarwal

Ms. Meenu Gera

Ms. Manisha

Ms. Neeta S Manwani

Your Guiding Light

Ms. Raminder Kaur Alagh

Ms Ratika Gupta

Ms. Preeti Daga

AI Hawks software solutions

Ms. Shobha Kapoor

Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi

Ms. Tinni Dutta

Ms. Nidhi Agarwal Goel

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)