Woman police officer killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

In a tragic incident, a woman police officer was killed by terrorists on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman special police officer (SPO), identified as Khushboo Jan, was killed at her village in Vehil area of the district in the afternoon, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

She had sustained critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed, added the J&K Police. The state police condemned the terror act.

"Terrorists today fired on a policewoman Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district. She sustained critical injuries & was evacuated to a hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act & stand by her family at this critical juncture," said the police.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.