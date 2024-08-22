Advertisement
BUDDHA GARDEN PARK

Woman Raped In Delhi's Buddha Garden; Police Register Gangrape Case

Based on the victim's complaint, a case of gangrape was registered and both the accused were arrested on Wednesday, a police officer said. 

|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 06:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in central Delhi's Buddha Garden Park, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the accused were known to the victim and they had gone for a walk together in the park on Tuesday evening when the incident took place.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case of gangrape was registered and both the accused were arrested on Wednesday, a police officer said. In her complaint, the woman stated that she, along with the two accused who are her friends, had gone to the park when they forced themselves on her, the police said.

Further investigations are underway, they added.

