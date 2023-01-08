topStoriesenglish
Woman resembling Sheena Bora 'spotted' at Guwahati Airport, Indrani Mukerjea urges court to get footage

The court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response to Indrani Mukerjea's plea.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:12 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Indrani Mukerjea on Friday urged a special CBI court to procure CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport
  • She claimed two lawyers had "spotted" a woman resembling Bora this week

Mumbai: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Friday urged a special CBI court to procure CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport, saying two lawyers had "spotted" a woman resembling Bora this week. Mukerjea (51), currently out on bail, has made the request to the court in a petition which is supported by affidavits of the lawyers who claimed to have come across a woman looking like Bora on Thursday morning.

The court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response to Mukerjea's plea.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a moving car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012, apparently over a monetary dispute, according to the CBI.

Also Read: Mumbai court rejects daughter’s wish to stay with her mother Indrani Mukerjea

Her body was allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship. The alleged murder came to light in 2015 after Rai was arrested in another case.

 

Indrani Mukerjea's husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested in the case for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in February 2020, while Indrani Mukerjea got relief in May last year from the Supreme Court.

