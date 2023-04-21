topStoriesenglish2597387
Woman Shot At Inside Saket Court In Delhi, Rushed To Hospital

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.

New Delhi: A woman, who was shot at in Delhi`s Saket court complex on Friday, is said to be critical and sources in the police said that the attacker has been identified. According to the sources, the woman was at lawyers` block in the Court complex when three to four rounds were fired. The woman sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen. "The woman was taken to AIIMS hospital and currently, her condition is reported to be critical," said a police official. However, the accused, after firing at the woman, fled from the spot. 

As per sources, the accused has been identified and is said to be a history-sheeter. "It is suspected that there was some money dispute between the victim and the accused," said the sources. "A police team has arrived at the crime scene and it is scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and to trace the accused," said the police official.

A question has been raised again on the security checks, after the man entered the court premises with a weapon despite metal detectors and frisking by the security officials.

