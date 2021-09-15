हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonipat

Woman sub-Inspector in Haryana's Sonipat accuses ASI of sexual harassment

The accused ASI grabbed the lady SI and harassed her after finding her alone in the ladies’ room. He also threatened her with her job.

Woman sub-Inspector in Haryana&#039;s Sonipat accuses ASI of sexual harassment
Image credit: Twitter (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a horrible incident at Sonipat’s Jind, a lady Sub-Inspector was sexually harassed by ASI at the Police station. The accused ASI grabbed the lady SI and sexually abused her after finding her alone in the ladies’ room. He also threatened her with her job. The police have registered the case and submitted a report to the DSP.

As per media reports, the accused has committed these heinous crimes on several occasions. The lady SI reportedly told SP that she is posted in one of the police stations of Sonipat where the accused is deployed to train them for IO and case studies. But around 14 to 15 days ago, the accused ASI grabbed the SI from behind while she opposed.

On August 29, when the lady SI was sitting in the lady police room, the accused grabbed her and molested her. When she opposed, he threatened her of kicking her out of the job.

Suspension of the accused

While the talks of the suspension of the accused were all over the Police Department, no official gave any statement on the case.

On the orders of SP, the cases have been registered against the accused for molestation, threats to kill, and casteist comments.

Reportedly the lady SI has been transferred to another police station but she is being pressurised to withdraw the case.

