Woman's Chopped Body Parts Found In 2 Polythene Bags Near Delhi's Geeta Colony

Delhi: Chopped body parts of a person, likely a woman, were found in two locations in a forested area near Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. Officials said ortho forensics will confirm the facts, and the person was about 35-40 years old as per initial assessment. “One polythene has the head and the other has the rest of the body. We think it is a woman’s body based on the long hair. Identification is pending, investigation is on,” Joint CP Paramaditya told ANI.

“A person’s remains have been discovered in two separate places near Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna Khadar region. The crime and FSL teams have arrived at the scene. It seems to be a body of a person around 35 to 40 years old,” DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

VIDEO | Delhi Police recovered chopped up body of a woman near Geeta Colony flyover earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/muMRgoaxzI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2023

A murder case is being filed at Kotwali police station. The area is being searched for more clues, officials said.

Last year, Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was arrested. He had chopped Walkar's body into more than 17 pieces, stated the confession of the accused in the charge sheet filed by police in Saket court.

According to the charge sheet, after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022 Aftab closed the doors of their rented accommodation at South Delhi’s Chattarpur pahari area at about 7:45 p.m. and bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clip.

"Thereafter I came back to the flat and shifted Shraddha's body to the bathroom where I cut her hands from the wrist with the help of a saw and kept them in white polythene… while cutting her wrist I also got a minor cut on my left hand," read his second statement given to the investigators after he tried to mislead police.

