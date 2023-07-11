trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634190
NewsIndia
BENGALURU MURDER

Double Murder Rocks Bengaluru, MD And CEO Of A Firm Killed By Ex-Employee

The deceased were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:43 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Double Murder Rocks Bengaluru, MD And CEO Of A Firm Killed By Ex-Employee Double Murder Rocks Bengaluru, MD And CEO Of A Firm Killed By Ex-Employee

Bengaluru: The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm were allegedly killed in a terrifying double murder during the day by a former employee on Tuesday, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, respectively.

The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a "sharp object", DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad told PTI news agency.

cre Trending Stories

Both persons died on the way to the hospital.

The incident occurred at Pampa Extension in Amrithahalli, a residential area here, where Aironics was functioning from a house converted into an office building.

According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

The accused is now on the run, police said.

A case has been registered and police are on a search to nab the accused.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded