Work on vaccine alternatives for children on priority basis: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals Centre

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (May 18) appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children. This new strain of the virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent. The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been showing signs of improvements over the past few days with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily.

According to the government data, the number of coronavirus infections reported Tuesday is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Out of 24,305 hospital beds, 9,906 are vacant, said the bulletin, adding that there are 50,863 active cases in the city of which 31,197 are in home isolation.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,02,873 and the death toll at 22,111, the data added.

(With Agency Inputs)

