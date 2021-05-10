Work underway to set up 300 oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (May 10) said that his government is aiming to set up 300 oxygen plants in the state.

He also said though he has managed to get oxygen supply from other states with the help of railways and the Air Force to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a need to set up new plants in the state.

“Oxygen Express is being run, tankers being sent on large aircraft of Air Force. Yesterday, we supplied 1000 MT of oxygen in the state. But it shouldn't remain restricted to supply, Oxygen Plants should be established too. Work is underway to set up 300 oxygen plants in the state,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We have also provided Oxygen concentrators to all districts. In the first phase, all districts have been provided the same. More concentrators will also be provided,” he added.

The chief minister admitted that the second wave of the pandemic brought new challenges, especially due to the rise in oxygen demand.

“The second wave posed a new challenge before us. The demand for oxygen went up suddenly. We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts. We are thankful to the Government of India and PM Modi who are running special trains for this,” he said.

Earlier, Adityanath had said there was no shortage of oxygen in the state. He even warned of action against individuals and hospitals that falsely complaints of oxygen shortage.