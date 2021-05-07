Maintain adequate supply of oxygen on daily basis: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government asked the officials to ensure on-demand medical oxygen supply to home isolation COVID-19 patients.

In a virtual meeting with the advisory committee, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued fresh directions in order to curb the transmission of coronavirus. He ordered officials to provide 20 oxygen concentrators to all the Community Health Centres (CHC).

The UP government has also issued instructions to identify and allot an oxygen refilling plant for every district to ensure supply for patients in home isolation.

Adityanath also asked the chief secretary to "access the demand, review the availability of the life-saving fluid and maintain its adequate supply on a daily basis to ensure synergy across all public, private hospitals and the state government", IANS reported.

“The Advisory committee will formulate action plan and strategy for effective control, prevention and treatment in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and its future challenges,” the UP CM said.

He has also instructed the State Health and Medical Education Department to recruit trained personnel for operating ventilators and other medical equipment in required districts with immediate effect. A state-wide campaign for screening and testing people in order to protect villages from an outbreak of deadly infection has also started.

The CM also directed officials to promote stories of people who successfully beat COVID-19 infection in print, electronic and social media.

Uttar Pradesh reported 26,780 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the infection tally to 14,25,919, as per official data on Thursday (May 6). While 353 more fatalities took the death toll to 14,501 in the state.

(With IANS inputs)

