topStoriesenglish2569338
NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

In order to make the income of women a means of their empowerment, the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate has been started. This will benefit many in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and Nagaland and bring new opportunities for them, he said.

Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:10 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the deprived and backward sections will be given priority in the government's quest for development of the nation.

Modi, during a virtual address at the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan' in Assam's Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women's savings to empower them.

In order to make the income of women a means of their empowerment, the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate has been started. This will benefit many in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and Nagaland and bring new opportunities for them, he said.

The prime minister said Assam and the northeast was deprived of connectivity and development for decades, but during the last eight years, the government has focused on the region's welfare.

Provisions have been made in the budget for improved tourism facilities, modern infrastructure, virtual connectivity and these will greatly benefit the people of the northeast, Modi said.

He said traditional skills of artisans of the region are now being recognised globally and the central government will set up a 'Unity Mall' in each state, where customary products will be displayed.

Such products of the region will also be on display at important tourist destinations, Modi said.

The PM, draped in a white and green 'gamosa', said that the demand for the traditional hand towels have gone up in the last eight years.

Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every gamosa' is the hard work of the women of Assam, he said.

The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

PM Narendra ModiKrishnaguru Eknaam Akhand KirtanUnion Budget 2023-24Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!