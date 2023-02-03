Working for deprived, backward sections our priority: PM Modi

Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the deprived and backward sections will be given priority in the government's quest for development of the nation.

Modi, during a virtual address at the Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan' in Assam's Barpeta district, also said special provisions have been made in the Union Budget 2023-24 to increase the interest rates on women's savings to empower them.

In order to make the income of women a means of their empowerment, the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate has been started. This will benefit many in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and Nagaland and bring new opportunities for them, he said.

The prime minister said Assam and the northeast was deprived of connectivity and development for decades, but during the last eight years, the government has focused on the region's welfare.

Provisions have been made in the budget for improved tourism facilities, modern infrastructure, virtual connectivity and these will greatly benefit the people of the northeast, Modi said.

He said traditional skills of artisans of the region are now being recognised globally and the central government will set up a 'Unity Mall' in each state, where customary products will be displayed.

Such products of the region will also be on display at important tourist destinations, Modi said.

The PM, draped in a white and green 'gamosa', said that the demand for the traditional hand towels have gone up in the last eight years.

Lakhs of women organised under Self Help Groups (SHGs) are weaving these. Behind every gamosa' is the hard work of the women of Assam, he said.

The month-long kirtan, which began on January 6, is being held at the Krishnaguru Sevashram.

