New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday (June 3) launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally' on World Bicycle Day. Thakur said that by riding a bicycle we can accomplish the goal of the Fit India Movement, the Khelo India movement, the Clean India movement & Healthy India movement.

"Today on World Bicycle Day, we want to take PM Modi's message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement & Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution level," ANI quoted Anurag Thakur as saying.

Today on #WorldBicycleDay we want to take PM Modi's message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement & Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution level: Union Min Anurag Thakur in Delhi pic.twitter.com/3JiVl6B4yH — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

A fitness freak, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI, "Today is World Bicycle Day, so thousands of people have gathered here, but people should ride bicycles anyway. I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for Fit India and health."

Today is #WorldBicycleDay, so thousands of people have gathered here, but people should ride bicycles anyway. I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for Fit India and health: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Delhi pic.twitter.com/C7HKigChf2 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Notably, World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3 every year to promote the use of bicycles and their benefits. The World Health Organization (WHO) is of the opinion that providing bicycles to the world's poorest people and communities will help in the prevention of 1.5 million premature deaths and 5 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

On this day, people across the world come together to celebrate the benefits and the ways bicycles can improve our lives. Bicycles also have the potential to impart an affordable and healthy way of life besides conserving resources and protecting the environment.

The International League of Conservation Photographers (ILCP) established World Bicycle Day, which is celebrated since 1988. The day was formed to raise awareness about the importance of bicycles and the need for an improved cycling infrastructure around the world.

It is celebrated in over 80 countries around the world, wherein the activities like bike rides, education events, and public art installations are done to mark the occasion.