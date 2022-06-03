हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally'

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that by riding a bicycle we can accomplish the goal of the Fit India Movement, the Khelo India movement, the Clean India movement & Healthy India movement.

World Bicycle Day: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide &#039;Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally&#039;
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday (June 3) launched a nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally' on World Bicycle Day. Thakur said that by riding a bicycle we can accomplish the goal of the Fit India Movement, the Khelo India movement, the Clean India movement & Healthy India movement.

"Today on World Bicycle Day, we want to take PM Modi's message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement & Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution level," ANI quoted Anurag Thakur as saying.

A fitness freak, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI, "Today is World Bicycle Day, so thousands of people have gathered here, but people should ride bicycles anyway. I also ride a bicycle whenever I get a chance. Cycling is necessary for Fit India and health."

Notably, World Bicycle Day is observed on June 3 every year to promote the use of bicycles and their benefits. The World Health Organization (WHO) is of the opinion that providing bicycles to the world's poorest people and communities will help in the prevention of 1.5 million premature deaths and 5 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

On this day, people across the world come together to celebrate the benefits and the ways bicycles can improve our lives. Bicycles also have the potential to impart an affordable and healthy way of life besides conserving resources and protecting the environment. 

The International League of Conservation Photographers (ILCP) established World Bicycle Day, which is celebrated since 1988. The day was formed to raise awareness about the importance of bicycles and the need for an improved cycling infrastructure around the world.

It is celebrated in over 80 countries around the world, wherein the activities like bike rides, education events, and public art installations are done to mark the occasion.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Bicycle DayAnurag ThakurFit India Freedom Rider Cycle rallyKiren RijijuFit India MovementKhelo India movement
Next
Story

Fourth wave scare: India's Covid-19 tally spikes, more than 4,000 fresh cases reported

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Khabren Khatakhat: Target killing is not stopping in the valley