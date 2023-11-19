World Cup Final: PM Modi, Chief Ministers, Other Leaders Extend Best Wishes To Team India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders today extended their best wishes to Team India ahead of the final title clash with Australia. Prime Minister Modi will be watching the match live from the stadium along with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

India has breezed into the finals winning all the previous 10 matches. "Today the Indian team will win. The whole world will have their eyes on the Ahmedabad stadium... Some fortunate people will watch it from the stadium. I give my best wishes to the team India...," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Best wishes and good luck prayers for Team India on a great historic occasion and on the eve of a most dramatic battle of cricket in the world arena!! The entire nation awaits your march and triumph, your command and ascent to pinnacle!! Make us proud, players, make us glorious today!!"

"Today is the World Cup final and the whole world knows that India will win. Youths across the country are very excited today and we are very confident about a spectacular win," said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "All the best Team India, go and win the game, the whole country is with you."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that entire nation eagerly awaits for the final spectacular display. "I extend my warmest wishes to the Men in Blue as they prepare to face Australia in the Cricket World Cup final today. As the entire nation eagerly awaits for this final spectacular display, play with passion, determination, and unwavering spirit. May our boys' determination and grit lead them to victory!" he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the way Indian team is playing now is just brilliant. "It feels like each player is exceptional, and I pray to 'Chhathi maiya' to give immense strength to our cricketers so that we can win the World Cup for the third time,” said Tiwari.

"I congratulate Team India for their performance in the World Cup. Cricket has always united our country. The entire country stands with Team India as our team has all the skills to become world champion. I am sure that Team India will win the World Cup final," said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a video message.