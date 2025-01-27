India made history at the World Economic Forum 2025 meeting that began on last Monday in Davos. For the first time, India was represented by Water Resources Minister CR Patil, who presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new transformative ideas on water conservation for humanity before the global community during a dialogue on ensuring water security.

At the World Economic Forum 2025, India introduced its water revolution and sustainable water management methods to the world. Water Resources Minister CR Patil reiterated India's commitment and readiness to promote global cooperation and initiate transformative discussions to ensure a water-secure future.

While presiding over the discussion, CR Patil addressed the global community and stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has adopted sustainable water management practices, and India is ready to share them for the benefit of the world community.

He said that India is prepared for collaborations on potential water management issues and called upon the world to engage in water conservation efforts, highlighting the challenges that need attention. He also urged all nations to come forward for equitable water management.

CR Patil is the first Indian Water Resources Minister to participate in the World Economic Forum. He emphasised India's seriousness about water conservation and water security, saying, "Prime Minister Modi takes this issue very seriously. Water conservation, water security and ensuring access to water for all are his top priorities. There was a time when many areas of Gujarat faced severe water crisis, but the visionary steps taken under his leadership have brought water security and stability across the region."

Minister Patil said that PM Modi set a target of at least 65 Amrit lakes in every district, while today, over 60,000 lakes have been built or revived, contributing significantly to water resources and management efforts.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, India emerged as a powerhouse on the global stage. The Team India delegation, representing PM Modi's vision, also addressed a press conference, where Water Resources Minister CR Patil described India's journey under PM Modi's transformative leadership.

It is worth noting that this year, India made history by sending its largest-ever delegation to Davos. India's powerful voice and its rise as a global leader in inclusive development were highlighted on the world stage. The theme of this year's event - Collaboration for the Intelligent Age - reflected India's remarkable stability and its direction and vision for the future.