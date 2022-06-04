World Environment Day 2022: PM Modi to attend event on 'Save Soil Movement'

World Environment Day 2022: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday (June 5), the Prime Minister's Office informed on Saturday. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries, it said, adding that June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey, it said.

Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment toward improving the health of the soil in India. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) organises and supports events across the world. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974. The aim of the day is to urge governments, private organisations, civil society as well as individuals to protect the environment. The 2022 World Environment Day campaign #OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet, its website reads.