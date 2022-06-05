New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ on Sunday (June 5, 2022). During the video conferencing event which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm, Prime Minister Modi will also deliver a keynote address during the programme.

"The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The programme will also witness the participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, Climate Economist; Prof. Cass Sunstein, Author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head; Achim Steiner, UNDP Global Head and David Malpass, World Bank President, among others," the PMO added.

Tomorrow, 5th June is marked as #WorldEnvironmentDay. At 6 PM, the LiFE global movement will be launched. This movement seeks to encourage practices that further sustainable living and environmentally friendly development. https://t.co/0Uqipvn9Xl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the idea of LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021. The idea promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to attend a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ at 11 AM alongside Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru.

Looking forward to attending the session on crafting a #ConsciousPlanet with @SadhguruJV at 11 AM tomorrow, 5th June. https://t.co/RD1eeLkD3z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2022

The ‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries.