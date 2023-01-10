World Hindi Day 2023: History, significance, wishes, greetings and messages to share on WhatsApp status

World Hindi Day 2023: Vishwa Hindi Diwas, also known as World Hindi Day, is observed on January 10. The purpose of the day is to promote the language. Additionally, January 10 is the anniversary of the language's first use in the UN General Assembly.

This day is different and from National Hindi Day celebrated on September 14th every year. The Constituent assembly of India adopted and recognised Hindi as one of the official languages of India in 1949.

World Hindi Day 2023: History

First observed in 2006 on Manmohan Singh's orders as prime minister, Vishwa Hindi Diwas. The date of January 10 was chosen since it was on that day in 1949 that Hindi was first spoken in the UN General Assembly.

In 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi established the World Hindi Conference with the goal of bringing together Hindi scholars, writers, and laureates who have contributed to the growth of the language and value their efforts.

World Hindi Day 2023: Significance

The Ministry of External Affairs organises a number of events worldwide to raise awareness about Hindi on the occasion of World Hindi Day. Every year on January 10, the celebration emphasises on fostering a love for the language as well as raising awareness of Hindi as an international language.

Hindi is spoken mostly in the northern half of India but you'll be surprised to know that in countries like Fiji, Mauritius, Guyana, Suriname , Nepal and Trindad and Tobago Hindi also recognises HIndi and is spolen by the locals.

World Hindi Day 2023: Wishes

- Teach Hindi to your children. Let them join the proud community of Hindi speakers. Happy World Hindi Day!

- हिंदी में बोलने से हम हीन नहीं हो जाते; वास्तव में, यह साबित करता है कि हम अपने देश और इसकी संस्कृति से कितना प्यार करते हैं। विश्व हिन्दी दिवस 2023 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

- Hindi is very beautiful and logical, and we must always appreciate it for its uniqueness. Happy World Hindi Day to all.

- शान से हिंदी बोलो। विश्व हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

- हिंदी भाषा नहीं भावों की अभिव्यक्ति है, यह मातृभूमि पर मर मिटने की भक्ति है. हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!