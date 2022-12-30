World leaders condole demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben

New Delhi: Several world leaders on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. Taking to Twitter, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrote, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace." Israel's newly-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also tweeted his condolence message to his friend, Prime Minister Modi.

"My dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May she rest in peace and may you find solace in her memory and the rich heritage she bequeathed to you and many others," Netanyahu wrote.

Also Read: 'Karmayogi': BJP leaders praise PM Modi for continuing with official engagements despite mother Heeraben's demise



Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" said he is deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Modi's loving mother. "At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul," he tweeted.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. pic.twitter.com/RyCo1K1K7m — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also offered his condolences to prime minister Modi. "Deeply saddened by the passing of the beloved mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi and the family in this hour of grief," he said in a statement.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering tweeted, "My prayers and condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the demise of his beloved mother early today. The grief of losing one's parent is inconsolable. I wish you strength."

"The rare glimpse of Your Excellency and mother we see often, displaying purest love, and her strength and values in you, was an inspiration for all of us.

"But like the love and blessings of all mothers, I believe that her prayers will always remain with Your Excellency. May her soul find eternal peace," the Bhutanese Prime Minister wrote in a message.

My dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May she rest in peace and may you find solace in her memory and the rich heritage she bequeathed to you and many others.

— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 30, 2022

Offering his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said, "There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa also expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to Modi on the loss of his beloved mother.

There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 30, 2022

In a tweet, Nepal's former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Modi and his family "at the passing away of his venerable Mother. May her eternal soul attain Moksha".