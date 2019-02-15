World leaders denounce Awantipora suicide attack on CRPF personnel, say 'we stand with India'

WASHINGTON: Several countries from across the globe stood in support of India in the wake of a deadly suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district that killed 44 security personnel on Thursday.

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

From Bangladesh, Israel to the US, all expressed their condolences over the deaths of the CRPF personnel in the suicide attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

US

The United States on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir's Pulwama district and called on all countries to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.

Condemning the terror strike, the US State Department said in a statement that it was resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms.

"The US condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack today on an Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir,'' State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said and extend his deepest condolences to the deceased paramilitary personnel and their families.

The UN designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists,'' Palladino said.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences over the Pulwama attack, adding that Dhaka remained committed to fighting terrorism and continue to maintain a zero-tolerance policy against terrorist activities.

"At this sad moment, we stand by the people and government of India. We offer was condolences to the members of the families who lost their dear ones. Our thoughts and prayers are for the speedy recovery of those who got injured," Hasina said.

"Bangladesh remains steadfast in its commitment against terrorism of all forms and maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of terrorist activities. We would continue to work and cooperate with the international community including India to eradicate the menace of terrorism," she added.

Afghanistan

The spokesperson for Afghanistan`s interior ministry Sediq Seddiqi condemned the heinous attack in Pulwama.

"While strongly condemning the heinous #KashmirTerrorAttack on CRPF personnel, we stand united with India to combat terrorism in any form as we have done it as a nation in the past 18 years," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of the security personnel and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"Please accept my most sincere condolences in connection with the death of Indian law enforcement officers as a result of the terrorist act in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. Perpetrators and sponsors of this attack should be punished," Putin said in a statement.

"I would like to confirm the readiness for the further strengthening of counter-terrorism cooperation with our Indian partners. Russia shares the grief of the friendly people of India and hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

France

Echoing similar sentiments, France`s ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler also condemned the heinous attack and reiterated that France would collaborate with India in its fight against terrorism.

"France most firmly condemns the heinous attack perpetrated in Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts go out to the families of the fallen soldiers. France has always been and always will be by India’s side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," he tweeted.

Maldives

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih expressed his condolences and condemned the terror attack."I strongly condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir today killing at least 40 people. We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected. The Maldives will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism in our region and the world at large," he tweeted.

Thailand

Thailand`s ambassador to India Sam Chutintorn Gongsakdi too condemned the attack."The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir on Central Reserve Police Force personnel and express our condolences to the families & loved ones of those affected by this act of violence & cowardice. We stand by India," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack and wished for a speedy recovery to those injured."We in #SriLanka strongly condemn the attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen soldiers, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured. @MEAIndia @SLinIndia @IndiainSL #lka," the ministry tweeted.

Israel

Israel`s ambassador to India Ron Malka condemned the terror attack and said that Israel stood by India during the difficult hour."Israel strongly condemns the terror attack in #Pulwama and stands by our Indian friends during this difficult hour. We send our deepest condolences to the CPRF and their families, the people of India and the Indian government following the terrible," he tweeted.