World Radio Day: PM Modi greets listeners, calls radio ‘fantastic medium' for deepening social connect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 13) greeted radio listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day, and called it a "fantastic medium which deepens social connect".

He also shared that he had personally experienced the positive impact of radio through his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`.

Radio has remained the most resilient and effective mode of communication, which is, till date, used by the majority for receiving information. Even after 110 years, Radio still reaches difficult terrains to connect people.

Radio has been one of the main sources of entertainment and information for ages. To celebrate this, back in 2011 a Member State of UNESCO proclaimed February 13 as World Radio Day.

PM Modi also took it to his social media to pass his greetings to the users, "Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat," PM Modi tweeted.

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by member states of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day.

It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio as a medium among people. Even today, Radio is much sought after because of its cost efficiency, its reach to the widest audience and wide range of programs ranging from local to global. But the most important of all is radio’s usage in emergency communication when natural disasters strike.

In India, `Mann Ki Baat` has gained popularity over the years in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about general social issues, applaud-worthy citizens, and other topics relevant to daily life.The first `Mann Ki Baat` was aired on October 3, 2014, and has continued to do so on the last Sunday of every month ever since. There have been 73 episodes so far, with the most recent episode airing on January 31, 2021.

