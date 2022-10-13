World Rankings 2023: THIS university ranked No.1 in India- Check list here

World Rankings 2023: The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 has finally been released and as expected, the University of Oxford has once again topped the ranking list- for 7th time in a row. As per THE World University Rankings, the University of Oxford (UK) is followed by the University of Harvard (US) and the University of Cambridge (UK). A total of 1,799 universities from as many as 104 countries and regions have been ranked this year which is 137 more than last year's rankings.

Meanwhile, Asia is the most represented continent with 669 universities participating, jointly with Europe (639, up 50 from 589 last year). The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has retained the top position among Indian institutes in the latest round of Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, which has been boycotted by most Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the third consecutive year over transparency concerns.

Here is the list of top 10 universities based on THE Rankings 2023

1- University of Oxford, United Kingdom

2- Harvard University, United States

3- University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

4- Stanford University, United States

5- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States

6- California Institute of Technology, United States

7- Princeton University, United States

8- University of California, Berkeley

9- Yale University, United States

While it is first among Indian institutions, overall, the IISc is placed in the 251-300 band. Globally, the University of Oxford has emerged as the best institute among 1,799 universities from 104 countries, according to a statement issued by THE. The second position among Indian institutions has been taken by the Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (351-400 overall), which made its debut in the rankings. The Himachal Pradesh-based private university is ranked 96th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 in the universities category.

Last year, the second place in the Indian category had been bagged by IIT Ropar, which has in this year’s edition of THE slipped to the sixth position, and to the 501-600 band globally from last year’s 351-400. Among the other IITs which took part in the rankings, IIT Indore is placed in the 601-800 band, followed by IIT Patna and IIT Gandhinagar in the 801-1000 band.