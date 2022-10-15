NewsIndia
World Students’ Day 2022: Vidyut Jammwal praises THIS special kalaripayattu martial arts teacher, offers financial aid

Harikrishnan broke guinness book of world record in 2019 by using a sword to slice off 61 pineapples that were balanced on people's heads in the span of 30 seconds.

  • Harikrishnan named his Kalaripayattu academy "Ekaveera"
  • Hari likes his academy to be named as "Guinness Hari Gurukkal,"
  • Over 200 students are currently enrolled in Harikrishnan's academy online, including overseas candidates

World Students’ Day 2022: Karate and kung-fu are preceded by Kerala's traditional martial art style, kalaripayattu. Despite being referred to as the mother of all martial arts, it is not as well-known as it should be. Alappuzha, in Kerala, has a young man who has dedicated his life to make a difference. Nurse by training, Harikirshnan S left his position to teach and spread the famed art form as Harikrishnan Gurukkal (Harikrishnan master). He is so skilled at imparting Kalaripayattu knowledge that the nation's most well-known Kalaripayattu practitioner, Vidyut Jammwal, praised him and extended a financial aid to his school.

Harikrishnan named his Kalaripayattu academy "Ekaveera" which means lone warrior in Malayalam. Harikrishnan broke guinness book of world record in 2019 by using a sword to slice off 61 pineapples that were balanced on people's heads in the span of 30 seconds.

When it is discovered that the previous record was 22 fruits, the scope of the undertaking becomes clear. Hari prefers to go by "Guinness Hari Gurukkal," as each goal he achieves has the potential to introduce the art form to new audiences.

He began spending some time on social media with the same goal in mind. He tried everything to capture the interest of children, from films and books to YouTube self-defense videos. It was successful because he progressively rose to prominence on social media. Due to the increase of inquiries, he had to purchase a second phone. Over 200 students are currently enrolled in Harikrishnan's academy online, including those from Malaysia, Thailand, Bolivia, the Ukraine, and Russia. 

