New Delhi: “To make your life pleasant within you is a very simple process. Unfortunately, a large segment of humanity is struggling and grappling with that. In this sense, India is the direction that the world will move in the next decade for sure,” said Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, while celebrating 75 years of India's Independence Day at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. “This is a nation that has always been a beacon for anybody who looked for consciousness, for inner well-being, for understanding the deeper dimensions of our existence here on the planet,” said Sadhguru referring to the rise of mental health issues that now he deemed is “no more an individual experience but has become a societal experience.”

Questioning that the mental health pandemic which affects the world today, is happening despite the nations striving and achieving all sorts of economic comforts, Sadhguru elucidated, “For thousands of years, whenever men were troubled in different parts of the known world of that time, they naturally moved towards India. It’s always been so. It's once again important we create that possibility because this is our USP- the inner well-being.”

Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC and Former Foreign Secretary and Coordinator for the upcoming G20 summit, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla were the chief guests to mark the momentous occasion.

“75 years of Independence! What a momentous day. Wonderful to celebrate with our dear guests - Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Ms. @PScotlandCSG & Shri. @HarshShringla, G20 Chief Coordinator, Govt of India,” Sadhguru tweeted.

Later, the Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC congratulated the country on the 75th anniversary of Independence, seeing India’s non-violent freedom struggle as an inspiration for the whole world. Recalling the inspirational leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and B. R. Ambedkar in the freedom struggle and during the formation of modern India, Ms Patricia acknowledged the important role of India in the Commonwealth.