World Wushu star Sadiya Tariq wishes to meet PM Narendra Modi

Sadiya Tariq, the world Wushu star, now has a dream to meet PM Modi and says his tweet about her changed a lot in her life.

Sadia Tariq, a Kashmiri girl who made India proud in the world Wushu championship in Russia, received an overwhelming welcome on her return to Srinagar on Saturday. Sadia won a gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars event recently. Hundreds of young students had gathered in the Gindun park, a recreational park for sportsmen. Sadia is the first Kashmiri girl to win a world championship in Wushu. Sadia is the first Kashmiri girl to win a world championship in Wushu.

At 15, Sadia is a two-time Junior National Wushu Championship gold medallist. Sadia dreams of meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi.

"When the PM Modi Sir tweeted about my win, I got so emotional that I had tears in my eyes. It was a dream come true and I want to thank PM Modi and now I have a wish to meet him once,'' said Sadia Tariq, World Wushu Champion.

Sadia has been fully supported by her family. Her father, Tariq Lone has been a pillar of strength for her. Tariq, a jounalist, worked day and night to make her daughter a star. Tariq says my years long struggle has paid.

''I am extremely happy and Proud of my daughter for what she has achieved at this young age. She got a medal for India. Everyone has been continuously calling and congratulating me for her success. People across the country are happy about her win. Although I was worried as when she was there, the war between Russia and Ukraine had started. I am happy that the PM Narendra Modi appreciated her win,'' said Tariq Lone, Sadia's Father.

Sadia now wants to participate in the Youth Asian games. She says now Kashmir has changed. Girls are coming out for sports and taking it as career, we have many girl stars here and I wish more and more girls would come out and shine.

