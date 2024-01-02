New Delhi/Ayodhya: Amid fervent preparations for the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, a monumental revelation has emerged. An 823-foot-tall statue of Lord Rama, affectionately known as Ram Lalla, is set to adorn the banks of the Saryu River. This colossal sculpture is currently taking shape in a factory in Manesar, Haryana.

A Divine Vision Unveiled

As the global gaze remains fixated on the imminent consecration of the divine idol in Ayodhya, the spotlight now shifts to the anticipated manifestation of Lord Rama's divine form at his sacred birthplace. Renowned sculptor Narender Kumawat from Haryana has been entrusted with the task of crafting this monumental statue, poised to etch its mark in the annals of world records.

Potential Record For the Tallest Idol

This colossal masterpiece is slated to grace the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. If this visionary project comes to fruition, it promises not only to embody Lord Rama's grandeur but also to stand as the world's tallest statue, weighing a monumental 13,000 tons.

Surpassing Heights: A Monumental Feat

In a realm where heights signify milestones, Ayodhya's proposed idol, surpassing the current record held by Sardar Patel's 790-foot statue in Kevadia, Gujarat, could redefine monumental sculptures globally.

Artistry Beyond Borders

Highlighting an intriguing aspect, a significant portion - approximately 70-80% - of the statue's creation occurred in China. Narender Kumawat envisions this statue as a symbol of Swadeshi craftsmanship, subject to final budget approval, potentially becoming the world's tallest statue entirely crafted within India.

Narender Kumawat, the visionary artist behind this creation, asserts that beyond its visual grandeur, the statue stands as a testament to his artistic prowess. If funded, this idol not only represents Lord Rama but also claims a spot as the fourth-largest statue globally, following the colossal representation of Lord Shiva in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Crafted from 'Panch Dhatu'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already given his approval for the prototype of this divine idol. Crafted from a combination of five sacred metals ('Panch Dhatu'), the sculpture is estimated to cost around Rs 3,000 Crore to complete. Until the budgetary approval is secured, a 10-foot prototype offers a sneak peek into the monumental masterpiece in the making.

A Legacy of Artistry

Narender Kumawat's artistic influence extends beyond the impending statue. His creative touch is evident in various monumental creations across India, including the hand sculpture at NaMo Ghat in Ayodhya, a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at the Supreme Court of India, and depictions within the new Parliament of India, showcasing his diverse and unparalleled artistic talents.

PM Modi, 4000 Saints to Attend Event

Despite controversies, the trust has extended invitations to 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confirmed to attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals will commence on January 16, leading up to the main ceremony on January 22.

Elaborate Preparations For The Jan 22 Event

Vedic priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi will lead the main rituals, with Ayodhya's festivities marking the Amrit Mahautsav from January 14 to January 22. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will accompany several tent cities in Ayodhya, accommodating devotees. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is preparing for 10,000-15,000 attendees, with local authorities enhancing security and logistical measures for a seamless and spiritually enriching experience.