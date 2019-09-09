close

Worried over rising cases of suicide, Delhi Metro appeals to people to 'never give up'

In its appeal, Delhi Metro has said that people do have bad days but it is important to ask for help to tide over your problems and never give up.

Worried over rising cases of suicide, Delhi Metro appeals to people to 'never give up'
Representational image

Delhi Metro on Monday tweeted an appeal following a spate of suicides in the last week. It is to be noted that three people jumped to their deaths on Delhi Metro tracks in last week only.

In its appeal, Delhi Metro has said that people do have bad days but it is important to ask for help to tide over your problems and never give up.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Model Town metro station. On Monday, a woman aged 40 jumped in front of a metro train at Jhandewalan metro station to commit suicide and a private security guard committed suicide at Noida Sector 61 metro station on Tuesday.

The woman who committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding Metro train at Model Town station was later identified as Meenakshi Garg who lived in Delhi's Paharganj area and worked as an accountant. A suicide note was recovered from the spot of the incident which claimed that no one was responsible for Meenakshi's decision. During the investigation, the deceased's family informed that she was receiving treatment for some unknown reason.

