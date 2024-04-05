'Worst BJP Propaganda': After Kerala CM, Shashi Tharoor Slams Streaming Of 'The Kerala Story' On Doordarshan

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has joined Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in criticizing the BJP-led Centre for its decision to stream 'The Kerala Story' on Doordarshan. Tharoor condemned the move, labelling it as "propaganda at its cheapest and worst" and accusing it of serving the political interests of the ruling party. In his statement on Friday, Tharoor denounced the film's portrayal of Kerala, asserting that it presents a false narrative that contradicts the state's reputation for social harmony and co-existence. He expressed his dismay over the film being officially circulated by an official broadcaster, describing it as "disgusting."

Political Storm Over 'The Kerala Story'

Tharoor, campaigning for re-election in Thiruvananthapuram, emphasized the film's misrepresentation of Kerala, stating, "Kerala is a state of social harmony and co-existence. It is not a state that is some sort of a mini-Pakistan, as the film tries to show." He warned that such propaganda would only lead to a backlash against the BJP in Kerala and would not garner admiration or respect nationally.

#WATCH | On Doordarshan to broadcast the movie - 'Kerala Story', Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "To be honest, it's really shameful. When the Kerala Story came out, everyone pointed out that this was not the real Kerala story. Kerala is a state of social harmony and… pic.twitter.com/p6hmbhXYH6 April 5, 2024

BJP-Led Centre Misusing Doordarshan: Tharoor

Tharoor further criticized the BJP-led Centre for compromising the autonomy of institutions, including Doordarshan. He argued that the streaming of 'The Kerala Story' is a clear example of the government prioritizing its political interests over the autonomy of public broadcasters.

According to Tharoor, "The autonomy of Doordarshan is guaranteed under the Prasar Bharti Act. But, the BJP government does not understand the meaning of autonomy." He asserted that the decision to broadcast the controversial film is solely aimed at serving the political agenda of the ruling party.

Kerala CM Slams Doordarshan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier condemned the decision to stream the film, warning against Doordarshan becoming a "propaganda machine" for the BJP-RSS combine. Opposition leader VD Satheesan also denounced the film as a "collection of untruth" and criticized the BJP for using Doordarshan for political gains.

'The Kerala Story'

Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' was released on May 5, 2023, and gained commercial success. However, it faced severe criticism for its portrayal of Kerala and allegations of spreading false claims regarding missing women being involved in terrorism. The film faced bans in some states, including West Bengal.

Elections In Kerala

With Kerala sending 20 members to the Lok Sabha, the state's political landscape is crucial. Voting is scheduled for April 26, with the counting set for June 4. The controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story' adds to the political discourse ahead of the elections.