Wreath laying ceremony held for BSF jawan who was killed in firing by Border Guards Bangladesh

Murshidabad: A wreath laying ceremony was organised on Friday at the headquarters of 117 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Roshanbagh, to pay tribute to the BSF jawan who got martyred in firing by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in Murshidabad district on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at sector headquarters in Behrampur of Murshidabad where YB Khurania, IPS, Inspector General, South Bengal Frontier, Kunal Mazumdar, DIG BSF Berhampore, Kailash Singh Mehta, Commandant 117 Battalion BSF, other BSF officers, senior police officers, senior officers from district administration, and large number of BSF Subordinate Officers and Other Ranks also arrived to pay their tributes to the head constable Vijay Bhan Singh.

The incident took place on Thursday, when BSF post Commander called for a flag meeting with Border Guards Bangladesh when they were trying to trace an Indian fisherman apprehended by the BGB.

Around 10:30 am the post Commander along with five troopers in the BSF boat, approached BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near a boundary pillar. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon the BSF troops.

Sensing the situation worsen, the BSF party immediately returned. But the BGB troops opened fire on the returning BSF party. While Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head, the other constable received bullet injuries on his right hand.

Both of them were evacuated to the nearest medical facility where Vijay was declared brought dead. Born in 1968, Vijay Bhan Singh was a resident of Chamaroli village in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He joined the BSF in 1990. Singh is survived by two sons.

After the wreath laying ceremony, Singh's body will be sent to his home town by air through Delhi for further handing over to his next of kin at his native place for last rites with full honour.