Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police Files Cancellation Report In Minor's Assault Case Against WFI Chief

New Delhi: In a partial reprieve for the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 500-page cancellation report in the 'minor's' case against him. According to reports, the Delhi Police, in its report, has recommended the cancellation of the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief filed by a minor. The Delhi Police informed the Patiala House Court that no corroborative evidence has been found in the investigation.

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15. Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman. The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters