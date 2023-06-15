topStoriesenglish2621947
NewsIndia
WRESTLERS' PROTEST

Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police Files Cancellation Report In Minor's Assault Case Against WFI Chief

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had earlier assured protesting wrestlers that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15. Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police Files Cancellation Report In Minor's Assault Case Against WFI Chief

New Delhi: In a partial reprieve for the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 500-page cancellation report in the 'minor's' case against him. According to reports, the Delhi Police, in its report, has recommended the cancellation of the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief filed by a minor. The Delhi Police informed the Patiala House Court that no corroborative evidence has been found in the investigation. 

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15. Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman. The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile