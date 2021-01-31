Write about freedom fighters, events associated with Indian Independence, PM Narendra Modi appeals writers

New Delhi: While addressing his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle as mark to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day in 2021.

PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat' said that as India will celebrate 75 years of freedom, the writings will be the best tribute to those heroes of our freedom. He announced the initiative taken for young writers for the purpose of India Seventy-Five.

The Prime Minister invited young writers to participate in the initiative and use their literary skills.

"This will encourage young writers of all states and of all languages. Writers who write on such subjects, who have studied deeply Indian heritage and culture, will come forth in large numbers in the country. We have to fully help such emerging talents. This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future," he said.

The Prime Minister said that such writings will be the ideal tribute to the freedom fighters to mark India's 75th Independence Day.

Further information on this initiative can be accessed from the Ministry of Education website.

This was PM Modi's 73rd episode of the programme and first episode of the year 2021.

