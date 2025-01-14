Ahead of Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the upcoming polls will expose the ongoing 'Jugalbandi' going on between Congress and BJP for years.

Kejriwal's reaction comes after BJP leader Amit Malviya responded to his remarks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"I said just one line about Rahul Gandhi and the reply is coming from the BJP. Look how much trouble the BJP is facing. Perhaps this Delhi election will expose the 'Jugalbandi' going on behind the scenes between Congress and BJP for years," he said in a post on X.





शायद दिल्ली का ये चुनाव कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के बीच सालों से पर्दे के पीछे चल रही जुगलबंदी पर से पर्दा हटा देगा … https://t.co/oeaqztUPK7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2025

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that while Gandhi's battle is to save his party, Kejriwal's fight is to "save the country."

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," Kejriwal said.

BJP leader Malviya responded to Kejriwal's statement posted on X and said, "Worry about the country later, save your New Delhi seat for now."

Rahul Gandhi, in a public address at Seelampur, Delhi, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

"I wish to ask is the inflation increasing or decreasing? What did Kejriwal and PM Modi say on inflation? They said they would reduce inflation. Has it been reduced? Poor are becoming poorer and the rich are becoming richer," Gandhi said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With ANI Inputs)