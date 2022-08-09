XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management will begin the registration process for XAT 2023 on August 10, 2022. Candidates may submit their applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test online at xatonline.in, which is the official website of XLRI. The test will take place on January 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the exam must first register, create their login information, and then proceed with the steps.

Before starting the XAT registration process for 2023, candidates are urged to review the eligibility requirements. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be administered as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to the country's 160+ MBA colleges' PGDM/ MBA and other postgraduate management programmes.

XAT 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official site of XAT on xatonline.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for the XAT is 1800 without late penalties, the GMAT application fee is 2500 for Indian applicants applying for the Ex-PGDM programme, and the GMAT application fee is 5000 for NRI/foreign applicants applying for one or more programmes. Candidates can examine the XAT website for more pertinent information.