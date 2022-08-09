XLRI XAT Exam 2023: Registration to start from August 10, exams from THIS DATE- Check latest update here
XAT 2023: The registration will commence on August 10, apply at xatonline.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management will begin the registration process for XAT 2023 on August 10, 2022. Candidates may submit their applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test online at xatonline.in, which is the official website of XLRI. The test will take place on January 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the exam must first register, create their login information, and then proceed with the steps.
Before starting the XAT registration process for 2023, candidates are urged to review the eligibility requirements. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be administered as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to the country's 160+ MBA colleges' PGDM/ MBA and other postgraduate management programmes.
XAT 2023: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official site of XAT on xatonline.in.
- Click on registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
REET 2022 Answer Key Live Updates
The registration fee for the XAT is 1800 without late penalties, the GMAT application fee is 2500 for Indian applicants applying for the Ex-PGDM programme, and the GMAT application fee is 5000 for NRI/foreign applicants applying for one or more programmes. Candidates can examine the XAT website for more pertinent information.
Live Tv
More Stories