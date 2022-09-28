Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi after incessant rains in capital

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon. The river`s water level reached 206.30 meters, this happened after the national capital received rainfall for three consecutive days. The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 205.33 meters. Owing to the danger caused by the rise in water level, the northern railways suspended the rail traffic over the old Yamuna Bridge from 4:00 pm today.

Delhi | Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark in the capital as the river's level reached 206.59 meters at 7am, today.



The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 205.33 meters



Meanwhile, due to incessant rains in the national capital, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. "Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The Yamuna river's alert level is 204.50 metres, the danger level is 205.33 metres, and the evacuation level is 206 metres. At 10 AM, the river was flowing at 206.20 m, which was above the evacuation threshold, according to a Delhi government official.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents of the riverbed's low-lying districts near the banks. The alert was issued when the water level reached 206 metres on Tuesday morning. The authorities are evacuating residents living in river floodplains for the second time in two months owing to floods in low-lying areas.

Previously, on August 12, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, causing around 7,000 people to be evacuated from low-lying neighbourhoods near the riverbanks.

The river's water level is expected to rise further between 3 and 5 p.m. due to the discharge of 1,04,121 cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage. It takes two to three days for the water discharged from the Hathni Kund Barrage to reach Delhi.

