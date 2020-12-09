Yamuna Expressway to reduce maximum speed limit of cars as fog causes loss of visibility - Read details here

Gautam Budh Nagar: After reports of several accidents at the Yamuna Expressway and Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has decided to reduce the maximum speed limit for vehicles running on the expressway.

With effect from December 15, 2020 till February 15, 2021 the maximum speed limit of vehicles on Yamuna Expressway will be reduced from 100 kilometers per hour to 80 kilometers per hour. The maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles which is currently 80 kilometers per hour will be reduced to 60 kilometers per hour.

Confirming the development, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arunveer Singh on Tuesday said the new rules for speed limit will come into force from December 15.

Also, the authority has said that penal action will be taken against those who violate the speed limit.

Jaypee Infratech Ltd, the company operating and maintaining the expressway, has been asked initiate necessary measures in complaiance of the guidelines.

On Monday, the first fog of the winter season had occurred, causing several accidents on the Yamuna Expressway and the Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida.

At least, 50 vehicles reportedly clashed on Monday which resulted in the death of two people and more than 20 people were injured.

Live TV