'Ye Haddi Agar Gale Me Fans Gayi...': Hemant Soren Delivers Fiery Speech In Jharkhand Assembly, Warns BJP

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren today delivered a fiery speech in the Jharkhand assembly ahead of the floor test of Champai Soren-led government. Soren said that if the opposition presented any document showing records of 8.3 acres of land in his name, he would not only quit politics but even Jharkhand. Soren termed his arrest an attack on the tribals saying that a conspiracy was hatched in collaboration with the Raj Bhawan to take down a tribal CM and not let him complete a full five-year term.

He termed January 31, when he was arrested, as a black night in the history of India. Warning the BJP to proceed cautiously, Soren said, "Ye ek adivasi mukhyamantri ko nigalne ka prayas hai. Par is adivasi mukhyamantri ke sharir me haddiya kuchh adhik hai. Isliye us haddi ko nikalne ke liye ED uska vishleshan karne me lagi hai taki wo mujhe nigal sake. Lekin itna aasan nahi hai. Agar ye haddi gale me fas gaya, to pura ka pura aadmi faad ke bahar aayega. Is wajah se, sambhal ke khane ka kosis kijiyega (It's an attempt to finish (swallow) a tribal CM but this tribal CM has some extra bones in his body. That is why ED is being used to analyse the bones so that I can be finished. If this bone gets stuck in the throat, it will tear apart the whole body and come out. So, try to eat with caution)," said Soren.

Soren further said that the BJP is not able to digest the fact that tribals came out of the forest and sat beside them. He said that whether he travels in an aeroplane or stays in a good hotel, it troubles the BJP.

Soren further said that he would not waste his tears and keep them for an appropriate time. Hemant Soren added that the JMM has not conceded defeat and will fight the issue politically, morally and legally. Soren said that time is stronger than anyone and when the time will take a turn, he would once again come and stand in front of the people. Soren said that if the opposition think they would succeed in their motive by putting him behind bars, they they are wrong.