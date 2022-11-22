'Ye PAPPU kabhi pass nahi hoga': BJP MLA laughs at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Actors paid to walk, sab GOLMAAL...'

The journey of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ended in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi has gone to campaign for the Gujarat assembly elections. So the Yatra has been rested for two days. After that, the journey will start from Madhya Pradesh. Now BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of doing an eyewash under the banner of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Many artists participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which started in Tamil Nadu. However, Nitesh Rane has alleged that money is being brought to participate in the yatra. "Nauntaki is going on the occasion of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Actors appearing in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' have been paid for." For this, it has come to light that a message has been sent by the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' team. Nitesh Rane has raised the question, "Were the artists who supported Rahul Gandhi walking for 15 minutes in the yatra paid?"

So the Rahul Gandhi Yatra is stage managed..

This is a proof of how actors r bein paid to come and walk with him..

Sab Golmaal hai bhai !



Ye Pappu kabhi pass nahi hoga!! @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @amitmalviya pic.twitter.com/mq2TOrQFUp — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) November 21, 2022

Also, Nitesh Rane has also made a tweet. He has shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp message. No name or number is visible in this. Nitesh Rane wrote on it, "This is proof of how much money artists are paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Sab golmaal hai bhai… this pappu will never pass", Nitesh Rane tweeted.