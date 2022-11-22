topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Ye PAPPU kabhi pass nahi hoga': BJP MLA laughs at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Actors paid to walk, sab GOLMAAL...'

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Many artists participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which started in Tamil Nadu. However, Nitesh Rane has alleged that money is being brought to participate in the yatra.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rahul Gandhi has gone to campaign for the Gujarat assembly elections.
  • So the Yatra has been rested for two days.
  • After that, the journey will start from Madhya Pradesh.

Trending Photos

'Ye PAPPU kabhi pass nahi hoga': BJP MLA laughs at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Actors paid to walk, sab GOLMAAL...'

The journey of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ended in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi has gone to campaign for the Gujarat assembly elections. So the Yatra has been rested for two days. After that, the journey will start from Madhya Pradesh. Now BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of doing an eyewash under the banner of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Many artists participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which started in Tamil Nadu. However, Nitesh Rane has alleged that money is being brought to participate in the yatra. "Nauntaki is going on the occasion of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Actors appearing in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' have been paid for." For this, it has come to light that a message has been sent by the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' team. Nitesh Rane has raised the question, "Were the artists who supported Rahul Gandhi walking for 15 minutes in the yatra paid?"

Also, Nitesh Rane has also made a tweet. He has shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp message. No name or number is visible in this. Nitesh Rane wrote on it, "This is proof of how much money artists are paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Sab golmaal hai bhai… this pappu will never pass", Nitesh Rane tweeted.

Live Tv

Rahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraBJP MLAnitesh ranaMaharashtra politics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines