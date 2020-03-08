Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor booked for cheating, corruption; daughter Roshni stopped from leaving India

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Yes Bank crisis, on Sunday (March 8) booked the founder of the private lender Rana Kapoor in cheating and corruption case. Earlier in the day, sources had informed that the investigation agency officials had started collecting documents in the matter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was looking into aspects of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources had said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshini was on Sunday evening detained by the police at the Mumbai airport. Roshni, a director of the DoIt Urban Ventures India Pvt. Ltd, was preparing to board a flight to London. However, she was stopped by the immigration authority in the wake of a Look Out Notice against her and the other Kapoor family members.

Her company, DUVIPL is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate which arrested her father early on Sunday in a case of alleged money-laundering involving the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. He has been sent to ED custody till March 11.

On March 8, the Enforcement Directorate arrested 62-year old Rana Kapoor in the matter under money-laundering charges.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

According to the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, the State Bank of India (SBI) will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.